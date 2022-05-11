Warren East Sells 210,515 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($218,015.78).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($117,182.49).
RR stock opened at GBX 78.25 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.07.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
