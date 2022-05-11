WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 288 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,501 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.