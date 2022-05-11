WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,325 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. 48,932,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

