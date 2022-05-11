WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,512,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

