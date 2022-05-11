WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 262.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.14. 2,589,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,316. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.