WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,396. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

