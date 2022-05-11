WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 18,212 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

