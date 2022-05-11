WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 52,348 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.