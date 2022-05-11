WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 9,394 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.24. 4,263,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,717. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.63 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.