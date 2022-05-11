WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 308,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

