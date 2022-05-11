Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $433.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $483.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $495.00 to $425.00.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $486.00 to $441.00.

4/18/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $454.00 to $462.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $497.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – S&P Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock.

SPGI traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.79. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.67 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.