WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. WestRock comprises 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of WestRock worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,052. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

