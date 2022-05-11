WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in WestRock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 77,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in WestRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in WestRock by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

