Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,827. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

