Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 17,240 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.66.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 8,515,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,131. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $296.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.