Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Trimmed by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,164 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 244,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,076. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

