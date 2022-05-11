Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.03 Million

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.53 million. Wingstop reported sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $349.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.81 million to $364.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $413.31 million, with estimates ranging from $376.41 million to $455.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.72.

Wingstop stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 737,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,890. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

