WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,940 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.42. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
