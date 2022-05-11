WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,940 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.42. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.