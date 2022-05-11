WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 815 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

