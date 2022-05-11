WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 39,524 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

EBS stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.