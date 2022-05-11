WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 499,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

