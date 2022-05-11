WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 369,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

