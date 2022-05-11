WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.