WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 203,406 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE BK opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

