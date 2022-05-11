WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 21,720 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

