WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,283 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,090,000 after buying an additional 378,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

