WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.