WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.41

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

