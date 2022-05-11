WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.27

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 31583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

