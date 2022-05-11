Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

