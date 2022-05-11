Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Moringa Acquisition worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

