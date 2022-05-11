Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $502,000 in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

SVNAU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

