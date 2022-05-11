Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFAQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 40,434.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 811,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 809,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695,260 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 531,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFAQ opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

