Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

