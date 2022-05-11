Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of SCOA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.