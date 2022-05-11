Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.
Shares of SCOA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
