Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.