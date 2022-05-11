Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 2198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

