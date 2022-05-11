Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Workhorse Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of WKHS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 218,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,651. The company has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $18.59.
In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
