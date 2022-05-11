Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Workhorse Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 218,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,651. The company has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $18.59.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Workhorse Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

