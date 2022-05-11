Wownero Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $8,266.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.