Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $270.24 or 0.00927424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,421,385 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

