WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $51.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

