Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $0.20. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

