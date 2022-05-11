X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 1.9%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 768,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 241,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

