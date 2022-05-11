Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 117,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

