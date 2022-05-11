Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of XENE traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,434. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

