XMON (XMON) Price Tops $14,912.20 on Exchanges

XMON (XMON) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $14,912.20 or 0.49950938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.33 or 0.07243099 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

