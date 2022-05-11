Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.91

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 11554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xometry by 816.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Xometry by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Xometry by 74.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 514,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xometry by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,936,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

