XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.21

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 27956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

