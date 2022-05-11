Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81. The company has a market cap of C$18.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

