Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,754. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

